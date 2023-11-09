Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.23. 112,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

