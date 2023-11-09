Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.55. 272,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

