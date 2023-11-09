Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,548 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Crocs Stock Performance
CROX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 67,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,982. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Crocs
In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
