Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,548 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 67,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,982. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

