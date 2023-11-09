Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ESGV opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.