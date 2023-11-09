Haverford Trust Co Buys 115 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $249.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.40.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

