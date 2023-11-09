Haverford Trust Co Buys 525 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.9 %

ED opened at $88.68 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.