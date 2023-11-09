Haverford Trust Co Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

