Haverford Trust Co Has $1.33 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.8 %

PSX stock opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.43. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,348 shares of company stock worth $21,044,415 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.