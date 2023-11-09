Haverford Trust Co Has $547,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.24 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.