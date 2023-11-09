Haverford Trust Co Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Down 0.8 %

SYY opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

