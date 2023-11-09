Haverford Trust Co Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $189.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

