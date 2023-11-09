Haverford Trust Co Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

NYSE:PPG opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.85 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

