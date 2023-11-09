Haverford Trust Co Purchases 3,335 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $30.85 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

