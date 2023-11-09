Haverford Trust Co Purchases 4,015 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

USB stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

