Haverford Trust Co Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

