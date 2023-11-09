Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,722 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VNQ stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

