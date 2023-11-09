Haverford Trust Co Sells 20,225 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

