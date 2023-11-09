Haverford Trust Co Sells 2,686 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

