Haverford Trust Co Sells 920 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $55.08 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

