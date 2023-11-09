Haverford Trust Co Takes $758,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after purchasing an additional 497,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,775,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,765,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,538,000 after purchasing an additional 513,884 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,784,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP opened at $15.68 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.68.

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

