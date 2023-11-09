Haverford Trust Co Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

NYSE:PNC opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

