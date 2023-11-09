HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for Liquidia in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.23%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday.

Liquidia stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

