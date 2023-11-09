HC Wainwright Lowers Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target to $16.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $98.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

