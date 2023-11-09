HC Wainwright Weighs in on Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.63. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.05) per share.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

ARVN stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

