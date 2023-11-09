HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.95

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.95 and last traded at $56.12, with a volume of 2063511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $199,877,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 363.2% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after buying an additional 2,461,325 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $156,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

