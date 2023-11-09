Head to Head Survey: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) vs. Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and Monogram Orthopaedics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $15.11 billion 1.14 -$2.43 billion ($5.66) -6.01 Monogram Orthopaedics $630,000.00 134.90 -$13.69 million N/A N/A

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baxter International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

85.5% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Baxter International and Monogram Orthopaedics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 8 4 0 2.33 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baxter International presently has a consensus target price of $47.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.81%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 17.34% 16.76% 3.73% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baxter International beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. to develop treatments for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

