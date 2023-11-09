Head to Head Survey: Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) & Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF)

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aritzia and Ross Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aritzia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ross Stores 1 2 16 0 2.79

Aritzia currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 151.47%. Ross Stores has a consensus target price of $128.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Aritzia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aritzia is more favorable than Ross Stores.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ross Stores $18.70 billion 2.24 $1.51 billion $4.72 26.00

This table compares Aritzia and Ross Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Aritzia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Ross Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ross Stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aritzia and Ross Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aritzia N/A N/A N/A Ross Stores 8.36% 37.36% 11.87%

Summary

Ross Stores beats Aritzia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income. Ross Stores, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

