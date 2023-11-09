Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Holdings Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,437 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.7% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 179.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $515.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

