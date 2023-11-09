High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Trading 1.1% Higher

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 62,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 61,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
