High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Trading 1.1% Higher

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 62,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 61,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

High Income Securities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

