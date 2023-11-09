High Pines Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 25,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,077,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,033. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.58. 4,314,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,051,311. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

