High Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 149 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.6% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,421. The firm has a market cap of $452.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.02 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

