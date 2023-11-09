High Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,161 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 13.1% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.25.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

