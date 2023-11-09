High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,743,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 63,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.27. 1,490,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,588. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

