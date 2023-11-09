High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 62,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 689,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 235,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 827,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,415,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

