High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 6.8% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

