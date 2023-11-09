High Pines Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.77. 50,957,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,576,453. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

