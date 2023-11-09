High Pines Wealth Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 170,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

