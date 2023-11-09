HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 5.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $16.00. 46,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 383,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPK. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $240.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. Research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $62,668.80. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $62,668.80. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 224,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,716,176.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,082,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 930,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

