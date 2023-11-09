Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises approximately 2.8% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned about 0.20% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $2,272,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 519.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 460,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $399,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGV traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,414. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

