H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 281.13% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

