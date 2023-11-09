H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.530-3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

HRB traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 226,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,065. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 281.13%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

