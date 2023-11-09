HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $520.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.05.

HubSpot Stock Up 4.0 %

HUBS stock opened at $459.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.68 and a 200 day moving average of $494.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.50 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

