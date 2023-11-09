HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $556.00 million-$558.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.24 million. HubSpot also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-1.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $589.05.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.6 %

HUBS traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $444.64. 393,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,915. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $257.50 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

