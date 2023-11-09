Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 951,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,840,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $779.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

