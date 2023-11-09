Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.42. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 3,224,259 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $518.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 121.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Featured Articles

