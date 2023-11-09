Hydro One Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at C$37.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$40.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.8790161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.50.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

