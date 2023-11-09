Hydro One Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of H stock opened at C$37.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$40.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.8790161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
