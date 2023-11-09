i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,916 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIV opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $59,839.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

