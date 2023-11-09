iA Financial Co. Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

TSE:IAG opened at C$85.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.98. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$69.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$72.05.

In other news, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. bought 27,800 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$84.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,356,959.06. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

