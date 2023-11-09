IceCure Medical (ICCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 486.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.22%. On average, analysts expect IceCure Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICCM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,358. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICCM shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

