IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

IDEX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

IDEX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

